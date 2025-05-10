Highway P construction set to start May 12

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A resurfacing project on Kenosha County Highway P (Dyer Lake Road) in Wheatland from Highway 50 to the Racine County line is scheduled to begin Monday, May 12.

This work is anticipated to last approximately two and a half weeks. The road is expected to remain open to through traffic throughout the project, with flagging operations in place.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route through the area as traffic delays are expected.

This work schedule is weather-dependent and is subject to change.