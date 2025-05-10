Disk Golf Official Opening

May 10th, 2025
by Earlene Frederick.

Saturday morning was the official ribbon cutting for the 18 hole disk golf course at Salem Lakes Community Park. The sign marks the start of the course. It’s estimated that the course takes about two hours to play.

The start of each hole is marked by a tee.
The goal is to get the disk into the target with the least number of throws.
The Salem Lakes Park Commission tried out the first hole. You make your next toss from where you disk lands.
This is the second hole, from the target, looking back to the tee.
