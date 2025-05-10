A word from our sponsors: May 10, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Democrats ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss state’s congressional boundaries for new maps MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats on Thursday asked the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to throw out the battleground state’s current congressional district boundaries after a similar request was rejected last year. This story also appeared in Associated Press Republicans currently hold six of the state’s eight U.S. House seats — but only two of those districts […] Scott Bauer

Meet Crescent: Featured Pet for May 9, 2025 Crescent is a 38-pound, 1-year-old pup with red and brown fur available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Clever and Confident Companion Her joyful smile will win you over the minute you meet her, and her zest for life will keep you on your toes. She would best suit a household that […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Public Library Programs and Events May 6, 2025 Racine, WI — Register for library programs by calling (262) 636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info, or by visiting the library at 75 7th Street, Racine, Wisconsin. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To view our full schedule of activities, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Your guide to Racine County bike trails and repair shops RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — Warmer weather is the time to hit the trails. Whether biking with family or riding solo, Racine County bike trails offer scenic routes that connect parks, lake views, and historic neighborhoods. Here’s a quick breakdown of the most popular trails in the area — what to expect, where they lead, and […] Amie Schaenzer