Units responding for fire in Salem Lakes

At about 9:35 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Town of Randall Fire Department units are responding to a report of a possible fire in the 29600 block of 75th Street (Highway 50) in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting tall flames behind a house.

UPDATE 9:42 p.m. — Sheriff’s Department deputy on scene reports smoke in area, but has not located fire.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m. – Salem Lakes command reduces response from all incoming units to non-emergency.

UPDATE 9:48 p.m. — Deputy has found the fire. Burning wood with six foot flames. To east of original reported address.