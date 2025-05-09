A word from our sponsors: 2024 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Business in the Park and Car Show is May 17

/WOTI file photo

Note: This is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association — DH

Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Business in the Park & Car Show is May 17.

Hours for the event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The car show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All activities will be in downtown Twin Lakes. Admission is free for this fun family event.

Business in the Park & Car Show will feature multiple booths from local businesses, crafters and vendors.

The car show is expected to fill Main Street with vehicles in a variety of styles from a range of years.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Try your luck at Spin the Wheel. Enter a raffle. There also will be a kids activities area. Music will be by DJ Keith.