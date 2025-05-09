2025 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to benefit The Sharing Center is May 10

May 9th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive collection day is Saturday, May 10.

Don’t forget to put out your bag filled with non-perishable items for donation and directly support The Sharing Center as it prepares for the summer season.

Not sure what to give? Here is a quick list of much-needed items to think of when donating: Peanut Butter & Jelly; Cereal; Soup, Stews, Ravioli, Spaghetti O’s; Canned Beans and Baked Beans; Canned Vegetables; Canned fruit; Elbow Macaroni; Canned Chicken; Rice; Dry Beans; Flour and Sugar.

Prefer the center to do the shopping for you? Visit The Sharing Center online to donate financially: https://www.thesharingcenter.net/support-us

