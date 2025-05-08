Units responding for crash in Trevor

May 8th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At 3:25 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 83 and C in Trevor.

Per dispatch: One injury being reported.

UPDATE 3:28 p.m. — Unit arriving in scene reports two vehicles involved.

