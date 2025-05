State special education funding in the spotlight with federal support in flux Wisconsin’s special education reimbursement rate has been a concern for public school advocates for many years, but with districts’ reliance on school referendum requests increasing and federal support in doubt, the state’s reimbursement rate is quickly becoming one of the top issues this budget cycle. Public school districts currently get about 30% of their special […] Baylor Spears

Daylight saving time: Polling shows 1/2 of Americans favor not turning clocks ahead every spring Tired of springing forward or falling back? Recently proposed legislation would end the practice of daylight saving time in Wisconsin. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Rep. Nate Gustafson (R-Fox Crossing) introduced the Assembly’s version of the bill in April alongside a bipartisan group of lawmakers. The bill was referred to a committee April 2. Half of Americans […] Annie Pulley

Respected Army veteran and chef Eugene Pahl dies at 93 Eugene Pahl was a beloved chef and family man Early life and military service Eugene Pahl, “Gene,” was born on August 17, 1931, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Ernest and Anne (née Rotter) Pahl. A lifelong learner, he pursued a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and theology before proudly serving his country in the United States […] Racine County Eye Staff

Kenneth Warren, 89, Navy veteran and family man, dies A life of service, family, and adventure KENOSHA — Kenneth Warren, 89, a proud U.S. Navy veteran and devoted father who journeyed across the country with his family, died Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Kenosha Senior Living, surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 5, 1936, in Hillsboro, Wisconsin, to Rev. Raymond A. and Amy […] Racine County Eye Staff