Democrats propose banning hedge funds from buying Wisconsin houses to keep homes more affordable A Democratic bill seeks to bring down house prices in Wisconsin by blocking hedge funds from buying single-family homes in the state. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org “We know that there’s an access and affordability crisis in housing right now,” lead bill sponsor Sen. Sarah Keyeski, D-Lodi, told Wisconsin Watch in an interview, calling it a nationwide […] Jack Kelly / Wisconsin Watch

Senators consider mandating access to military recruiters, restricting school funding requests Republican lawmakers are seeking to give military recruiters and youth organizations a boost from the state when it comes to reaching students in public schools, saying that some school districts aren’t giving the organizations equal access. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Lawmakers on the Senate Education Committee considered those along with bills that […] Baylor Spears

