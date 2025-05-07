Westosha Central HS board seeking applicants to fill Paris seat vacancy

The Westosha Central High School District board is looking to fill a vacancy.

Jay Nutting held the Paris seat on the board, but moved to Brighton. He was elected to a three-year term as the Brighton representative in April and resigned the Paris seat. Now the board is looking for applicants to fill the Paris seat term until April 2026.

Here is a news release from the district with the details:

The Westosha Central High School District is currently seeking applicants to fill a vacant Board position. The position is the Paris representative; qualified applicants must reside within the Paris/Westosha Central district boundaries and be at least 18 years old. The board will select a candidate following the interview process. The selected candidate will fill the position immediately and complete the current term ending April 26, 2026. The three-year term will be on the spring election ballot. Applicants should send a communication of intent to John Gendron, District Administrator, no later than Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 3 p.m.

Board interviews will be held on Monday, June 2, at 5 p.m. The district will send information to applicants with more details on May 29 regarding the interviews. To submit your candidacy for the vacant position:

● Name

● Address

● Phone

● Email

● Letter of Interest, including reasons for wanting to serve and any other information you find relevant to serving on the board Send or email your information to:

Westosha Central High School

John Gendron

P.O. Box 38

Salem Wisconsin 53168

gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us For further information, contact Board President Steve Richter, richterst@westosha.k12.wi.us, District Administrator John Gendron, gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us, (262) 843-2321, ext. 222, or Executive Assistant Kim Hole, holek@westosha.k12.wi.us (262) 843-2321, ext. 247.