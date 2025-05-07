Highway C in Bristol to be closed Friday

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway C (Wilmot Road) is scheduled to be closed to through traffic in the 13300 block from 5 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m. this Friday, May 9.

This one-day closure is to accommodate the installation of a culvert associated with a nearby multi-use trail project.

Access to residences and businesses in the area will remain. Through-traffic drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This work schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.