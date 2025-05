At about 2:38 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a gas line break in the 18200 block of 93rd Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Worker struck gas line with shovel.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. — Traffic on 93rd Street (Highway C) being shut down in both directions per Bristol command.

UPDATE 3:33 p.m. — Utility crew on scene and taking charge. Fire units returning to quarters. Road being reopened to traffic.