Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting May 6, 2025

May 6th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. in the upper commons or immediately following executive session starting at 4:30 p.m.

Agenda items include:

  • 2024-25 Friends of Westosha Awards
  • Acceptance of 2025-26 Open Enrollment Applications
  • Staffing Report
  • 2024-25 Budget Update
  • 2025-26 Budget Update
  • Preliminary Discussion of 2025-26 Student Fees
  • 2024-25 Strategic Goal Update – Communication
  • Approval of 2025-26 Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation
  • Approval of 2025-26 Support Staff Letters of Assignment and Compensation
  • Approval of 2025-26 Administrative and Director Contracts and Compensation
  • Approval of 2025-26 Extra-Curricular Positions and Stipends
  • Acceptance of Paris Board Seat Resignation and Discussion of Vacancy Appointment Procedure

The full agenda is available here.

