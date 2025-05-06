Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting May 6, 2025

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. in the upper commons or immediately following executive session starting at 4:30 p.m.
Agenda items include:
- 2024-25 Friends of Westosha Awards
- Acceptance of 2025-26 Open Enrollment Applications
- Staffing Report
- 2024-25 Budget Update
- 2025-26 Budget Update
- Preliminary Discussion of 2025-26 Student Fees
- 2024-25 Strategic Goal Update – Communication
- Approval of 2025-26 Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation
- Approval of 2025-26 Support Staff Letters of Assignment and Compensation
- Approval of 2025-26 Administrative and Director Contracts and Compensation
- Approval of 2025-26 Extra-Curricular Positions and Stipends
- Acceptance of Paris Board Seat Resignation and Discussion of Vacancy Appointment Procedure