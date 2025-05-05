A word from our sponsors: Slades Corners Computer Repair offers honest, local tech support without upsells or tech-speak

Note: The following is a paid announcement Slades Corners Computer Repair — DH
Technology is great — until it stops working. Whether you’re dealing with a frozen laptop, a confusing printer setup, or wifi that just won’t reach the back room, Slades Corners Computer Repair (SCCR) can help.
Based right here in our community, SCCR serves homes, farms, and small businesses across southeast Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois. From computer repairs to network setups, they’re the go-to for folks who just want honest, local tech support without all the upsells or tech-speak.
SCCR doesn’t just fix computers — they offer full-service tech solutions. That includes running Ethernet cables through homes and offices, setting up wireless printers, configuring modems and routers, and helping you troubleshoot whatever else is giving you a digital headache. They even install security cameras and antennas, helping customers stay connected and protected.
If you’re a small business owner, SCCR is especially worth a call. They’ve helped chambers of commerce, fire departments, and even town governments get their websites running smoothly, set up reliable networks, and maintain their office computers.
What sets SCCR apart? It’s the personal service. Owner Chris Brown brings a calm, can-do attitude to every job and explains things in plain English. You’ll never feel rushed or talked down to.
Don’t let your tech troubles pile up. Whether it’s a quick fix or a bigger project, SCCR is ready to help.
Call Slades Corners Computer Repair at 262-539-2228 or visit sccrwi.com.