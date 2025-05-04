Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 5, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting also will be live streamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- School Resource Officers Initiative by the Schools – Presentation by Captain Klinkhammer and Trustee Hopkins
- Status and notice of termination by Paddock Lake of the Fire Service Agreement
- Announcement of a $10,000 Safety Grant Award from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities
- ATV/UTV Ordinance to include expanded use on County Routes with speed limits at or below 35mph
- Closed session concerning contractual rights, remedies and obligations with the Village of Paddock Lake regarding the parties’ “Agreement for Firefighting, Fire Inspection and Rescue Services to be Provided by the Village of Salem Lakes to the Village of Paddock Lake”