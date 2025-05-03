Paddock Lake Arbor Day observance

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of May 2nd, 2025 Here’s your chance to catch up on the stories Racine County readers cared about most this week. From breaking crime news to in-depth coverage of the Social Security crisis and local tourism efforts, we’ve rounded up the five most-read articles to keep you informed. Whether you missed them the first time or want a quick […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Zoo welcomes Zebra foal RACINE — The Racine Zoo has a new Hartmann’s Mountain zebra born at 8:38 p.m. on April 25. This is the second foal of this species at the zoo, contributing to the population of Hartmann’s Mountain zebras. A New Family The foal was born to parents Promise and Obi by recommendation of the Hartmann’s Mountain […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Fusion voting: Same candidate, two parties. A Wisconsin lawsuit aims to bring back former election method MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters in Wisconsin could be seeing double on Election Day if the practice of fusion voting — which allows the same candidate to appear on the ballot under multiple party lines — makes a comeback in the battleground state. A lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks to legalize the practice, saying it would […] Scott Bauer

Trump ends NPR, PBS federal funding nationwide WASHINGTON — In a landmark action Thursday, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to cease all federal funding for National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), intensifying a long-standing ideological conflict over the role of public media in American life. The Ending Taxpayer […] Denise Lockwood