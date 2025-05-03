Paddock Lake Arbor Day observance

Paddock Lake observed its 30th annual Arbor Day Saturday morning by the village Hall. Some Scouts helped plant a Pink Spires Crabapple tree. There were some brief words from Village Administrator Tim Popanda.
Paddock Lake observed its 30th annual Arbor Day Saturday morning by the village Hall. Some Scouts helped plant a Pink Spires Crabapple tree. There were some brief words from Village Administrator Tim Popanda.
