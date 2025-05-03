Paddock Lake Arbor Day observance

May 3rd, 2025
by Earlene Frederick.

Paddock Lake observed its 30th annual Arbor Day Saturday morning by the village Hall. Some Scouts helped plant a Pink Spires Crabapple tree. There were some brief words from Village Administrator Tim Popanda.

Before the tree planting, the Scouts were told about the brass ball hanging in the entryway of the Village Hall.
