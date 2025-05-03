A word from our sponsors: May 3, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Racine Zoo welcomes Zebra foal RACINE — The Racine Zoo has a new Hartmann’s Mountain zebra born at 8:38 p.m. on April 25. This is the second foal of this species at the zoo, contributing to the population of Hartmann’s Mountain zebras. A New Family The foal was born to parents Promise and Obi by recommendation of the Hartmann’s Mountain […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Fusion voting: Same candidate, two parties. A Wisconsin lawsuit aims to bring back former election method MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters in Wisconsin could be seeing double on Election Day if the practice of fusion voting — which allows the same candidate to appear on the ballot under multiple party lines — makes a comeback in the battleground state. A lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks to legalize the practice, saying it would […] Scott Bauer

Trump ends NPR, PBS federal funding nationwide WASHINGTON — In a landmark action Thursday, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to cease all federal funding for National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), intensifying a long-standing ideological conflict over the role of public media in American life. The Ending Taxpayer […] Denise Lockwood

How Wisconsin Republican lawmakers tweaked the state aid formula to benefit GOP communities It was a big win for Wisconsin’s small towns. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Soon after the Legislature overhauled local government funding in 2023, reports surfaced of huge increases in state aid for tiny places. Shared revenue, the state’s primary local aid program, jumped thousands of percentage points for towns and villages with less […] Larry Sandler