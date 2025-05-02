Colin Sloan part of UW-Whitewater team at Pi Sigma Epsilon national convention

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Pi Sigma Epsilon (PSE) – Beta Gamma chapter earned national recognition at the PSE National Convention on March 19-22 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Seventeen Warhawks were recognized for their performance at the event, which featured collegiate chapters from around the nation competing for scholarships and chapter awards.

Colin Sloan, a Finance major from Twin Lakes, earned the following awards during the competition: alternate, Team Case Study Competition.

The national convention included more than 160 competitors from more than 30 schools.

The largest competition, the year-long Pro-Am Sell-A-Thon, trains and develops all competitors in all aspects of the sales process and consists of three rounds. UW-Whitewater had seven of the 35 semifinalists and three of the top five finishers.

UW-Whitewater also claimed the Top Team award for highest number of participants in a chapter and for having at least one member among the top 10 of the year-long competition.

UW-Whitewater’s PSE – Beta Gamma chapter is a marketing, sales and business fraternity on the UW-Whitewater campus. The group focuses on professional development with events throughout each semester, including resume building, interview training and newly introduced AI workshops. The chapter is advised by marketing faculty members Rob Boostrom, associate professor, Dennis Kopf, associate professor, and Karen Whalen, lecturer.

The university’s College of Business and Economics supports several award-winning student organizations at the university. For more information on the college, visit uww.edu/cobe.