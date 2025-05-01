Wheatland Center School students compete in 2025 Academic Bowl

2025 Wheatland Academic Bowl Team – Back row (left to right) Aaron Crane, Carter Vrchota, Tyson Meracle, Vincent Syreini, Gavin Snyder, Lillianna Otterson and Landon Paramski Middle row (left to right) Sawyer VanDommelen, Austyn Madaus and Mila Coe Front row (left to right) Kali Wagner, Gursevak Toor, Avalynn Elfering, Stanley Withers and Gabriella Pippin. /Submitted photo

Wheatland Center School students participated in an Academic Bowl hosted at Phoenix Middle School in Delavan.

Teams were made up of five students from each grade — sixth through eighth. Students were nominated by teachers to compete within their designated area of expertise: Math, science, English/language arts or social studies. Students, participated in an individual test of subject knowledge, a current events team quiz, and a team STEAM challenge.

The following students represented Wheatland in the 2025 Academic Bowl: 6th Grade – Avalynn Elfering, Lillianna Otterson, Gursevak Toor, Sawyer VanDommelen and Stanley Withers; 7th Grade – Aaron Crane, Austyn Madaus, Landon Paramski, Gabriella Pippin and Vincent Syreini; and 8th Grade – Mila Coe, Tyson Meracle, Gavin Snyder, Carter Vrchota and Kali Wagner.

Wheatland placed third overall as a team.

Several Wheatland students placed within their designated area of expertise.

Avalynn Elfering placed first overall in 6th grade Social Studies.

Gursevak Toor placed second overall in 6th grade Math.

Lillianna Otterson placed third overall in 6th grade English/Language Arts.

Gabriella Pippin placed first overall in 7th grade English/Language Arts.

Landon Paramski tied for first place overall in 7th grade Social Studies.

Tyson Meracle tied for second place overall in 8th grade Math, and Mila Coe tied for third place overall in 8th grade Math.

In the current events team quiz students had the opportunity to work together across grade levels and showcase each other’s strengths.