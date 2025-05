At about 5:57 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 9100 block of 402nd Avenue in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: This being reported as a hallway smoke alarm.

UPDATE 6:03 p.m. — Dispatch reports this is a false alarm. Randall to continue on a non-emergency basis. Other departments released from responding.