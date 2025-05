JayVian Farr earns mini-camp invite with Tampa Bay Buccaneers After an impressive college career at Augustana and years of hard work that flew under the radar, defensive back JayVian Farr is now one step closer to achieving his NFL dream. The Racine native and former J.I. Case High School Eagle has been invited to attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie mini-camp as a tryout […] Nick Payne

Senate Democrats plan to force a vote on resolution for transparency on deportations to El Salvador Associated Press

Racine opens Downtown COP House to improve safety and community trust RACINE — The Racine Police Department officially opened its seventh Community Oriented Policing (COP) House on April 30 at 434 Main St., marking the first COP House in downtown Racine. The new downtown location, designed to strengthen community-police relationships, reduce crime, and improve the perception of public safety, brings a visible police presence to the […] Denise Lockwood

Bill seeks to block future $1 million Wisconsin election giveaways Democratic legislators on April 10 introduced Assembly Bill 227, which would expand Wisconsin’s existing election bribery laws to also prohibit people from making payments to voters in exchange for signing petitions during an election period. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The bill was introduced just nine days after the April 1 election, before which […] Margaret Shreiner