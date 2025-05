The Most Popular Themed Slot Games Slot gaming has taken an increasing trajectory which has boosted over past few years. Players are becoming more and more interested in the games which has been a significant factor in this growth. With more people interested in the games, it led to the rise of themed slot games to cater to diversity of audience. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Arrest of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan echoes Massachusetts case — with one key difference Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on Friday for allegedly helping a man living in the United States without legal status evade federal immigration authorities. Dugan faces two federal felony counts — obstruction and concealing an individual. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Dugan’s case is similar to a 2019 case brought by federal prosecutors against Massachusetts Judge Shelley […] Jack Kelly / Wisconsin Watch

Support for Social Security: Photo gallery of protestors gathering at Racine office RACINE, WI — About 70 demonstrators gathered outside the Social Security office in Racine Wednesday, April 30, holding signs and delivering baked goods and thank-you cards to staff. The protest aimed to show solidarity with agency workers amid sweeping federal changes that have led to staffing cuts, office closures, and service disruptions. Organizers expressed concern […] Heather Asiyanbi and Mark Hertzberg