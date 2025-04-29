Community Library in Twin Lakes to host Friends spring book sale May 1, 2 & 3

The Friends of the Community Library spring book sale at the Community Library in Twin Lakes is this weekend May 1, 2, and 3.

Readers have a wide range of favorite fiction authors to choose from and some interesting nonfiction for those who prefer a variety of subjects.

Children’s books are plentiful for all ages.

A bag of books for $9 is available all three days for everyone and Friends’ members can take advantage of $7 for the same bag.

Membership is available at the sale.

Book sale hours are Thursday from 3 until 7; Friday from 10 until 3:30 and Saturday from 10 until 2.

The library is located at 110 S. Lake St. in Twin Lakes.