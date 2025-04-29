Community Library in Twin Lakes to host Friends spring book sale May 1, 2 & 3

Apr 29th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Friends of the Community Library spring book sale at the Community Library in Twin Lakes is this weekend May 1, 2, and 3.

Readers have a wide range of favorite fiction authors to choose from and some interesting nonfiction for those who prefer a variety of subjects.

Children’s books are plentiful for all ages.

A bag of books for $9 is available all three days for everyone and Friends’ members can take advantage of $7 for the same bag.

Membership is available at the sale.

Book sale hours are Thursday from 3 until 7; Friday from 10 until 3:30 and Saturday from 10 until 2.

The library is located at 110 S. Lake St. in Twin Lakes.

