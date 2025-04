Upcoming Programs and Events at the Racine Public Library April 29, 2025 Racine, Wisconsin — Register for library programs by calling (262) 636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 7th Street, Racine, Wisconsin. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To view our full schedule of activities, […] Shay King

Federal DEI rollbacks: Transit agencies navigate legal uncertainty RACINE, WI — While the Trump administration advances efforts to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federally funded agencies, the City of Racine and RYDE Racine reaffirmed their obligations to the law and commitment to transit services for all residents. “The City of Racine and RYDE Racine comply with all applicable state and […] Heather Asiyanbi

Fact checking Rep. Bryan Steil’s Q&A during April 28 telephone town hall RACINE COUNTY, WI — During his April 28 telephone town hall, Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) addressed a wide range of questions from constituents, including Medicaid, immigration, voting laws, and the role of the judiciary. While some of Steil’s answers were accurate, others were misleading, exaggerated, or unsupported claims. Here’s a breakdown of several key topics. […] Heather Asiyanbi

Jean Zitka, 96, dies in Racine after life of love and service Jean Zitka, 96, dies in Racine after life of love and service Jean Zitka, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI. A cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Jean’s life was defined by her deep love for her family, her community involvement, and her […] Racine County Eye Staff