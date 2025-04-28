Westosha Central bands to hold open rehearsal April 30 before Canada trip

The Westosha Central High School Band will be holding an open rehearsal on Wednesday, April 30 from 6:30-8 p.m.

This will be the WCHS Band’s final rehearsal as they prepare for their upcoming trip to Canada. The public is invited to attend. Please enter through the Commons doors to enter the auditorium.

The Westosha Central High School Band will be travelling to Canada May 1-4. The WCHS Band will be participating in the Maple Leaf Classic music festival and competition. While in Canada, the WCHS band students will be visiting Niagara Falls and Toronto. Activities include a visit and boat tour of the Falls, Clifton Hill attractions, Toronto Blue Jays game, CF Eaton Centre, and Dundas Square. The trip will conclude with an awards ceremony held at the Medieval Times, Toronto.