Units responding for fire in Wheatland

At about 5:39 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 7500 block of 400th Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Four vehicles reported on fire.

UPDATE about 5:40 p.m. — Twin Lakes Fire Department requested to also respond with an engine and a tender (water tanker).

UPDATE 5:44 p.m. — Unit on scene reports four vehicle son fire on a semi tractor trailer. Winds pushing fire toward additional vehicles.