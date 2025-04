Mount Pleasant Village Board April 28 meeting: Trustees weighing road discontinuance, zoning changes, and tobacco license MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — The Village Board meeting Monday, April 28, will include a range of topics including a road discontinuance, zoning changes along Durand Avenue, and a new tobacco retail license. The meeting also includes a public presentation on the Village’s 2025 tourism efforts. Public comments will be accepted early in the session. Key […] Heather Asiyanbi

Vegas fundraiser asks supporters to roll the dice; event on May 9 survivors of Domestic Violence in Racine County RACINE, WI — A Vegas-themed evening of games, music and fundraising will return Friday, May 9, as the Women’s Resource Center and Bethany Apartments host their second annual Vegas Night to support services for survivors of domestic violence in Racine County. Together, the Women’s Resource Center and Bethany Apartments serve about 900 individuals each year. […] Liliana Fannin

Doris Hammes, 99, dies in Racine after a life of love and adventure Doris Hammes, 99, dies in Racine after life of love and adventure Doris Hammes, 99, passed away peacefully on the evening of April 21, 2025, in Racine, WI, surrounded by the legacy of her family, friends, and love. Doris’ life was full of adventure, joy, and resilience, and she leaves behind a lasting impression on […] Racine County Eye Staff

Terence Haas, “Terry,” 94, dies in Racine after a fulfilling life Terence Haas, “Terry,” 94, dies after fulfilling life of service Terence Haas, “Terry,” 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at his residence in Racine, WI. A dedicated educator, IRS agent, and volunteer, Terry’s life was marked by his deep faith, love for his family, and commitment to serving his community. A life dedicated […] Racine County Eye Staff