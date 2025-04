From Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A portion of Kenosha County Highway C (Wilmot Road) will have daily closures to through traffic through Thursday, May 1, for culvert replacement and repair work in various locations.

The closures will affect the section of Highway C between Highway 45 (200th Avenue) and Highway 83 (Antioch Road).

Local access will remain. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route through the area.

This work schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.