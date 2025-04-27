Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting April 18, 2025

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discuss and consider for approval the Intergovernmental Agreement for Fire and Emergency Medical Services Contract with the Village of Paddock.
- Discuss and consider approving the scheduling of the Board of Review on May 12, 2025, at 6:30 p.rn. to reschedule to a date after the revaluation of all taxable property for the 2025 assessment roll has been completed.
- Discuss and consider for approval of the appointment of the following Village Board Liaison.
- Discuss and consider for approval of the re-appointment of Plan Commission members.
- Discuss and consider for approval of the re-appointment of Zoning Board of Appeals members.
- Discuss and consider for approval of the re-appointment of Board of Review members.
- Discuss and consider for approval of the re-appointment of the following Park & Recreation members.