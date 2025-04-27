Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting April 18, 2025

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of April 26th, 2025 Each week, we round up the five most-read stories to keep you informed on the biggest developments around Racine County and beyond. From major community events to important local decisions, here’s your chance to catch up on the news everyone is talking about. Dive into this week’s top headlines below! Top Stories Conclusion: Stay tuned […] Racine County Eye Staff

Guarding the Social Security promise: Debunking the myths putting the program at risk After a lifetime of work, most Americans expect to receive a monthly payment from the Social Security Administration (SSA). At a recent town hall in Racine, Martin O’Malley, former Maryland governor and former Commissioner of the SSA under President Biden, warned that persistent falsehoods about the program’s finances and structure are eroding confidence. If left […] Denise Lockwood

Experts at Racine town hall warn of Social Security crisis RACINE, WI — The Social Security Administration (SSA) is under pressure as demand soars, staffing shrinks, and Racine County feels the consequences. More than 45,000 Racine County residents rely on Social Security benefits, according to December 2023 data. More than 100 Racine County residents gathered Thursday, April 24, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center […] Denise Lockwood

Union Grove man arrested April 17 during online child safety operation MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — A 41-year-old Union Grove man was arrested on April 17 after allegedly attempting to meet someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for sexual activity, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD).​ The investigation began on April 14 when BOOPAC’s Promise, a nonprofit organization focused on protecting children from […] Heather Asiyanbi