Safe Kids Strong Families Campaign’s 5K Family Fun Run/Walk & Family Branching Out Expo coverage (PHOTOS)

Apr 26th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.
Ezekiel Kim, 8, pets a baby bunny Saturday during the Families Branching Out Expo on Saturday at the Kenosha County Center. Also pictured, from left, are Kaylee and Shelly Stoll of the Kenosha County 4-H Small Animal Project and 1-year-old bunny Sprinkles, the mom of the 2-week-old babies. /Submitted photo

Supplied by Kenosha County:

Family activities filled the halls and grounds of the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Saturday.

The day kicked off with the Safe Kids Strong Families Campaign’s 5K Family Fun Run/Walk, part of the group’s annual activities to mark Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

Later in the morning, the attention turned indoors, to the Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education’s annual Family Branching Out Expo.

This event, in its fourth year, again brought a large crowd of exhibitors and visitors.

In addition to 39 booths providing information about local organizations, businesses and activities, the festivities included a Kenosha County Sheriff’s K-9 demonstration, a posting of the colors by Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans, and various games and activities for children.

More information about the Association for Home & Community Education is available at https://www.wahceinc.org/kenosha-county-hce.

Jadyn Eisenbraun, 2025 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair Royalty, reads to children at the Families Branching Out Expo held Saturday at the County Center in Bristol. /Submitted photo
Kenosha County Sheriff’s K-9 Riv demonstrates his skills of discovery as he tears open a box alongside his partner, Deputy Jonathon Booth, during a demonstration at Saturday’s Families Branching Out Expo at the County Center in Bristol. /Submitted photo
Vendor booths line the Hearing Room at the Kenosha County Center during Saturday’s Families Branching Out Expo, sponsored by the Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education. /Submitted photo
From left, Toby, Ella and Trey Allen cross the finish line at the Safe Kids Strong Families Campaign’s Family Fun Run/Walk at the Kenosha County Center on Saturday. /Submitted photo
From left, Jean Abell and her dog, Ace, and Becky Kohlmeyer participate in the Safe Kids Strong Families Campaign’s Family Fun Run/Walk at the Kenosha County Center on Saturday. /Submitted photo
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, second from left, and others cross the finish line at the Safe Kids Strong Families Campaign’s Family Fun Run/Walk Saturday at the County Center in Bristol. /Submitted photo

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives