Safe Kids Strong Families Campaign’s 5K Family Fun Run/Walk & Family Branching Out Expo coverage (PHOTOS)

Family activities filled the halls and grounds of the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Saturday.
The day kicked off with the Safe Kids Strong Families Campaign’s 5K Family Fun Run/Walk, part of the group’s annual activities to mark Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.
Later in the morning, the attention turned indoors, to the Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education’s annual Family Branching Out Expo.
This event, in its fourth year, again brought a large crowd of exhibitors and visitors.
In addition to 39 booths providing information about local organizations, businesses and activities, the festivities included a Kenosha County Sheriff’s K-9 demonstration, a posting of the colors by Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans, and various games and activities for children.
