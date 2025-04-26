A word from our sponsors: April 26, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Guarding the Social Security promise: Debunking the myths putting the program at risk After a lifetime of work, most Americans expect to receive a monthly payment from the Social Security Administration (SSA). At a recent town hall in Racine, Martin O’Malley, former Maryland governor and former Commissioner of the SSA under President Biden, warned that persistent falsehoods about the program’s finances and structure are eroding confidence. If left […] Denise Lockwood

Experts at Racine town hall warn of Social Security crisis RACINE, WI — The Social Security Administration (SSA) is under pressure as demand soars, staffing shrinks, and Racine County feels the consequences. More than 45,000 Racine County residents rely on Social Security benefits, according to December 2023 data. More than 100 Racine County residents gathered Thursday, April 24, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center […] Denise Lockwood

Union Grove man arrested April 17 during online child safety operation MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — A 41-year-old Union Grove man was arrested on April 17 after allegedly attempting to meet someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for sexual activity, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD).​ The investigation began on April 14 when BOOPAC’s Promise, a nonprofit organization focused on protecting children from […] Heather Asiyanbi

Meet Mocha: Featured Pet for April 25 Mocha is a 53-pound, 2-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. She has brown and black fur. Sweet Girl Mocha is a sweet, smart girl with both energetic and cuddly sides. She enjoys chasing toys, having her picture taken, and snuggling up close to her human friends. Fixed, Vaccinated, and […] Racine County Eye Staff