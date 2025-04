At about 7:55 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 18500 block of 83rd Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a shed on fire. Flames seen by caller.

UPDATE 8:04 p.m. — Fire out. Mutual aid response released.