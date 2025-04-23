Seventh Grade Wheatland Center School students launch “Out of This World” Daddy-Daughter Dance benefiting local families

The following is based on a news release from Wheatland Center School:

Three seventh-grade students at Wheatland Center School organized and hosted the “Out of This World” Daddy Daughter Dance on March 7.

Students Addison McCann, Austyn Madaus, and Wren Hawkins planned the space-themed event in order to provide a fun event for the community and to raise funds for local charities.

There were approximately 400 people that attended the event and enjoyed an evening of dancing, photos, games, and concessions, all orchestrated by the students as a school service project. The project was supervised by Thomas Hartley and Sandy Linneman from the Wheatland staff, however, it was the students who managed all facets of the event, from

planning and budgeting, to decorating and DJing the music.

Proceeds from admission to the event benefited the local Sharing Center which directly supports homeless families as they secure housing. The donated proceeds also provided essential items for families in need. The students wanted to go in person to purchase some of the donated items to deliver them to the Sharing Center.

Said a news release from the school:

The students gained invaluable experience in event planning, financial management, and community engagement and learned firsthand the impact their efforts can have on others in the community. The “Out of This World” dance proved to be a memorable night for all who attended and was a great example of what a group of dedicated young students can do for their community.