Christy Weinstock new Wilmot Union High School district administrator

Christy Weinstock has been named the new district administrator of the Wilmot Union High School District.

Here is a news release distributed by the district Tuesday:

The Wilmot Union High School District is proud to announce the appointment of Christy Weinstock as its new District Administrator, effective July 1, 2025. The Wilmot Union High School Board of Education officially approved the hire at its April 21, 2025 meeting following a comprehensive search and interview process involving staff, students, and

community stakeholders.

Mrs. Weinstock brings over two decades of experience in public education, with a strong background in student achievement, collaborative school culture, and strategic district leadership. She has held a variety of roles throughout her career, including School Psychologist, Special Education Supervisor, Summer School Principal, Assistant Principal, and Substitute Teacher. Most recently, she served as Principal and Director of Pupil Services in the Salem School District. Prior to that, she was the Chief Academic Officer and Associate Principal at Wilmot Union High School from 2018–2022. Her diverse experience and dedication to educational excellence make her exceptionally well-prepared to lead the Wilmot Union High School District.

“We are excited to welcome Christy Weinstock to the Wilmot community,” said Wayne Trongeau, President of the Wilmot Union High School Board of Education. “Her vision, leadership, and deep commitment to public education make her the right choice to lead our district into the future.”

Mrs. Weinstock expressed enthusiasm for her new role, stating, “I am truly honored for the opportunity to serve the students, staff, families, and community of Wilmot Union High School in the District Administrator role. I look forward to partnering with all of you as we build on the strengths of the district and continue to move in a positive direction. I am eager to get started and proud to be a Wilmot Panther!”