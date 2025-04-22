Kenosha County National Drug Take Back Day collection events set for April 26

From the Kenosha County Department of Human Services:

National Drug Take Back Day collection events will be held at six locations in Kenosha County on Saturday, April 26, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced.

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these sites:

• The Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol (look for the sign on Highway 50 on the southeast side of the building)

• Twin Lakes Police Department, 920 Lance Dr., Twin Lakes

• Johnson Bank, 3928 60th St., Kenosha

• New Pleasant Prairie Police Station, 10111 39th Ave., Pleasant Prairie

• Somers Fire & Rescue, 7511 12th St., Somers

• University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Tallent Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers

Residents may visit these sites to dispose of unneeded prescription and over-the-counter medications safely and at no cost.

“I encourage people to make use of this easy, free way to dispose of medications,” Kerkman said. “Along the way, you can also learn more about the community resources that are available for people struggling with substance use, and you can equip yourself to save a life with Narcan.”

Narcan training and information about Kenosha County Behavioral Health Services resources will also be available at all of the locations except for the Twin Lakes Police Department and UW-Parkside.

Narcan is a medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Narcan training teaches people to recognize symptoms of an opioid overdose and how to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug. More information about the Narcan distribution program in Kenosha County is available at https://NarcanTrainedKenosha.com.