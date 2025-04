HarborFest returns to Racine after nearly 18 years with music, food, and local flavor RACINE, WI — After nearly two decades, beloved nonprofit music festival, Racine HarborFest, is set to return to Festival Park this year on June 13 and 14, this time with a local flavor. In the past, the event was known for giving back to the community, and organizeres plan to continue that tradition. If the […] Liliana Fannin

Memories of the Y: A look back at the downtown Racine YMCA’s lasting impact on one young man RACINE, WI — The former downtown YMCA building will be gone soon, but its legacy lives on in the stories of those who spent their childhoods, made lifelong friends, and found community within its walls. For Don Loendorf, a Racine native now living in Norway, the Y was more than just a gym — it […] Heather Asiyanbi

$75,000 grant helps UW Parkside garden grow KENOSHA, WI — The community garden on the grounds of UW Parkside has been in existence for 15 years now; consistently providing plots for lease alongside a large plot where donations for the Racine and Kenosha County Food Banks are raised. Last year, the garden saw substantial growth and expansion, thanks to a $75,000 grant […] Julie Rossman