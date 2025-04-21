Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting April 22, 2025

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Summer School Presentation: Jenny Dziewior

Baird Presentation

Approval of new teacher contracts for middle school science and 5th grade

Approval of Managed Service Provider Contract

Approval of Riverview’s Advanced Learning Handbook

Math Specialist & Additional In House Sub

Approval to refinish the gym floor

Approval of Unusually Hazardous Transportation Plan

Closed session for: 1.) Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session pursuant to section 19.85(1)(c) and 2.) Consideration of possible modifications to the duration, compensation, and other terms and conditions of the individual employment contract of the District Administrator, including but not limited to consideration of the possible renewal or extension of the employment contract, all pursuant to section 19.85(1)(c) and section 19.85(1)(e)

The full agenda is available here.