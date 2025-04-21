Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting April 22, 2025

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible consideration of authorizing fire Chief Hennessey to solicit final quotes for specialized equipment needed for emergency management for solar arrays and battery energy storage systems, subject to final board approval
- Pheasant Run operation updates – Mike Buxbaum
- Preliminary development of immediate, short range and long range planning goals for the Town
- Proposed WEC R.I.C.E. power plant updates
- Internet updates – Spectrum, Mid-West Fiber projects
- Paris Solar project updates/ Battery storage project