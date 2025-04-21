Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting April 22, 2025

Wisconsin governor’s guidance on dealing with ICE agents draws GOP backlash MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Guidance from the Democratic governor of Wisconsin’s administration to state employees about what to do if ICE officials or other federal agents show up at their workplace drew fire Monday from Republicans, who said it was in defiance of the law and President Donald Trump. This story also appeared in Associated Press […] Scott Bauer

Wisconsin still denies unemployment claims for people on disability Since 2013, a Wisconsin law has blocked workers who lose a job from collecting unemployment insurance if they also receive Social Security disability benefits. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner A federal judge ruled in July 2024 that the exclusion violates federal law. Nine months later, however, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) […] Erik Gunn

Mount Pleasant Plan Commission will consider approving commercial development, plans for 4 parks MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — A commercial development, a large residential project extension, and a slate of neighborhood park improvements are up for discussion when the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission meets Wednesday. On the agenda is a revised site plan for 6205 Durand Avenue, where developer Ray Stibeck is proposing a single-story building that would house […] Heather Asiyanbi

Wisconsin libraries brace for steep drop in services under federal funding cuts Threatened federal funding cuts are causing uncertainty for the future of Wisconsin libraries and the programs they provide to the public, especially for those serving rural areas — and libraries are pushing Wisconsinites to talk to their lawmakers. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March to downsize and […] Baylor Spears