Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting April 21, 2025

Higher education leaders ask Wisconsin lawmakers for state funding as federal cuts loom Federal funding cuts and national culture war politics cast a long shadow over a state legislative committee hearing Thursday as Wisconsin’s higher education leaders asked lawmakers for additional investments in the next state budget — warning that disinvestment by the state could damage public universities’, private nonprofit schools’ and technical colleges’ ability to serve students […] Baylor Spears

Wisconsin’s name-change law raises safety risks for transgender people In 2022, after living as a boy and going by a new name for several years, a 15-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin, wanted to make it official. Like most teenagers, he dreamed of getting his driver’s license, and his family wanted his government identification to reflect who he really was. But Wisconsin law has a caveat: […] Phoebe Petrovic/Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin governor can lock in 400-year school funding increase using a veto, court says MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin governor’s creative use of his uniquely powerful veto to lock in a school funding increase for 400 years may be “attention grabbing,” but it was constitutional, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday. This story also appeared in Associated Press The 4-3 ruling from the liberal-controlled court affirms the partial veto power of Wisconsin […] Scott Bauer