Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting April 21, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting also will be live streamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Recognition of Judge Langel for his 20 years of service.
- Economic Development Committee – Budget Overview of the EDC.
- Reappointment of Kristopher Dement as Village Treasurer for the term beginning May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2026.
- Reappointment of Sara Spencer as Village Clerk for the term beginning May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2026.
- Authorization to petition Southeast Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC) to add 43 parcels, to the Salem Lakes Sewer Service Area. The proposed additional lots total 635.7 acres, and are in sections 21, 22, 23, 26, & 27 of Township 1 North, Range 20 East. These parcels are in various locations on the west side of STH ‘83’, east of Camp Lake, south of CTH ‘AH’, and north of CTH ‘JF’.
- Authorization to send out Request for Proposals to evaluate and make recommendations for updating or modernizing the Village of Salem Lakes Zoning (Chapter 490) and Land Division (Chapter 335) Code of Ordinances
- Request from The Village of Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Rd, Salem (Owner), DNA Motors, Mark Otovic, 6100 N. Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay (Agent), for a Conditional Use Permit to allow for used vehicle sales in the B-3 Highway Business District on a portion of 9814 Antioch Road, Salem, WI 53168, Tax Parcel #70-4-120-233-0205. For informational
purposes only, this parcel is located on the west side of STH ‘83’ at the intersection with 98th Street (Village Hall).
- Request from the Kenosha County Fair Association Inc., 30820 111th St, Wilmot, WI 53192-0096 (Owner), Jennifer Hesse, 30820 111th St, Wilmot, WI 53192 (Agent), to amend a previously approved Conditional Use Permit to allow a festival (Das Fest) on July 18, 19 & 20, 2025 in the PR-1 Park-Recreational District on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-303-1261. For informational purposes only, this parcel is the Kenosha County Fairgrounds.
- Discussion of questions and concerns raised by public about Silver Lake Boat Launch parking
- An agreement for firefighting, fire inspection and rescue services to be provided by the Village of Salem Lakes, Wisconsin to the Town of Brighton, Wisconsin for 2025 for $68,716.38
- Resolution 2025.4-93 requesting the Department of Natural Resources reevaluate the Navigable Water Determination of the drainage ditch located on the Kenosha County Fair Association’s property, parcel number # 70-4-120-303-1261 in Kenosha County, Wisconsin
- Closed session for: 1) Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business; 2.) Conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved), specifically concerning terms, conditions of contractual rights and obligations with the Village of Paddock Lake regarding debt service credits and ownership of the heavy rescue fire truck under the parties’ “Agreement for Firefighting, Fire Inspection and Rescue Services to be Provided by the Village of Salem Lakes to the village of Paddock Lake”