Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting April 21, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action regarding Declaring Official Intent to Reimburse Expenditures from Proceeds of Borrowing.
- Discussion and possible action regarding new Short-Term Rental Applications: 707 Lake Street, Ryan Root; 620 Highland Dr, David Moss (Vacations Del Lago); 960 Rhyners Lane, James & KC Hester
- Motion to approve the road closure of a portion of Legion Dr. for culvert work being done on 98th St. by the Town of Randall.
- Motion to approve a CSM for parcel 85-4-119-214-4015, 703 Wilmot Ave, Jet Chicago Investments.
- Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2025-4-1 Amending Section 8.36.050 of the Village Code pertaining to Boating.