2025 Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt

A basket to be won in each age group.

Kids assembled Saturday afternoon to gather up over 13,000 eggs covering the Salem Grade School Baseball Fields.

Easter Bunny arrived with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue and was available for photos.

The bike raffle was eight bikes of various sizes, each given away to the lucky ticket holder. Each child received one ticket. There were additional raffle tickets for every non-perishable food item donated. Extra raffle tickets could be purchased for $5 or three for $10. All food donations went to the Sharing Center.

Kenosha Sheriff’s Office brought a vehicle.

Wilmot and Central Key Clubs spent over 3 hours helping to fill the eggs, helped distribute the eggs, and helped out at the event.

They gave out extra bags to gather eggs.

At check in each child received a ticket for the bike raffle.

The Easter Bunny arrived with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue.

Age 2 – 3 year olds

Age 4 – 5 year olds

Age 6 – 8 year olds

Age 9 – 10 year olds

Basket winner