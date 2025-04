At about 5:14 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 3500 block of 376th Avenue in Wheatland

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a brush fire about three quarters of a mile east of 376th Avenue.

UPDATE 5:23 p.m. — Wheatland command on the scene reports this is a controlled burn of hay. Response from units from other departments canceled.