Camp Lake boat launch closed for repairs April 22-28

From the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced a temporary closure of the Camp Lake boat launch at 27700 113th St., in the town of Trevor in Kenosha County.

The launch will be closed from April 21 until approximately 4 p.m. on April 25, 2025, while necessary improvements are made to the concrete launch. If there is inclement weather, the launch will close on April 22 and reopen on April 28, 2025.

Anyone hoping to access Camp Lake with trailered boats will need to find a different access point on the lake or find an alternative fishing location during this time. The lake can still be accessed by rowboats, canoes or kayaks during this period.