Paddock Lake approves concept plans for two residential developments

The Paddock Lake Village Board on Wednesday approved concept plans for two new single-family home subdivisions that would add almost 200 homes to the village when completed.

Brenner Fields by Bear Development is proposed for land between Highway 83 (Antioch Road) and Highway F south of Highway 50 (just south and west of Hartnell Chevrolet). Proposed are 76 homes.

Willowwood and Longmeadow Glen by STC Development are proposed for land between 248th Avenue and Highway BD (formerly Highway 75) at 65th Street. Proposed are a combined 114 homes for the STC developments.

The Village Board vote to approve both concept plans was 6 to 1 with new Trustee Keelin Cannon voting no to both.

Both concept plans had been recommended for approval by the village Plan Commission in March.

This is a preliminary step in the process of developing a subdivision, said Tim Popanda, village administrator. He estimated both of these projects would be back before the Plan Commission and Village Board two to three more times before they could start building homes. The plans also would be examined by other outside agencies such as the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and local school districts.

Vicki King, superintendent of the Salem School District, — where elementary school-aged children in both developments would attend — said district officials welcome the development and the additional tax revenue and students it would bring.”

“There’s a tremendous amount of excitement from our staff and our educators,” King said at the meeting.

In recent years, enrollment at Salem has been declining. “This would bring back additional revenue … and we would have (more) kids back in classrooms,” King said. “I’m excited about this. When I first heard about it, I got tears of joy.”

The current school building was designed to accommodate 1,500 students, King said. Current enrollment is about 900.

“It would be nice to have more kids back again,” King said.

Village Board members said they wanted to counter some misinformation about the proposals that was going around social media. Village President Alex Attiah said he heard from people that weren’t in favor of the development, but he often found they did not have accurate information.

Cannon asked the Bear representative (no one was present from STC) if larger lots were considered, a concern she said she heard from constituents.

The Bear representative said his company is finding that current demand is for a smaller, more affordable lots.

Popanda pointed out the lots in Willowwood and Longmeadow Glen west of 248th Avenue are larger than adjacent lots to the east of 248th Avenue and to the south of 65th Street, older neighborhoods of Paddock Lake.

Homes and lots in Brenner Field are similar to the Whitetail Ridge subdivision west of Highway F, also developed and built by Bear.

A few other village residents present expressed concerns about the speed of build out for the subdivisions, stress on village resources for task such as snow plowing and road upkeep.

Bear estimates a three year build out and STC 10 years, Popanda said.

Both subdivisions are within the standards set for planned zoning for the properties and are not requesting variances to move forward, Attiah pointed out.

Popanda said not approving development that meets planned zoning can get the village sued.

“We can’t deny a development that we have planned for,” Popanda said.

Attiah said “Can we stop development legally? No. We can manage it … We’re not as a village in the business of telling people they can’t build on their property. We have to try to strike the right balance.”

