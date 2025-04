Steil, Wisconsin Republicans back SAVE Act, critics concerned about voter disenfranchisement The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility or SAVE Act was recently passed by the U.S. House Republicans to prevent noncitizens from voting, something that is already illegal and experts and research say almost never happens. This story also appeared in The Badger Project The bill passed with 216 GOP votes and four Democratic votes in early April, […] Annie Pulley

Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration’s termination of 2 UW-Madison student visas A federal judge has temporarily blocked the cancellation of a 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Madison undergraduate student’s visa and any actions in relation to that by the Trump administration. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Krish Lal Isserdasani, who is from India, has been studying computer engineering at the UW-Madison since 2021 with plans to […] Baylor Spears

Meet Naomi: a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home Naomi is a 51-pound, 2-year-old pup with tan and white fur available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Sweet Girl This sweet pup is a gorgeous girl with uniquely beautiful eyes. She can be nervous meeting new people and prefers to take things at a slower pace. She enjoys spending time outside […] Racine County Eye Staff

Lois Cates, 78, beloved New Munster matriarch, dies Lois Cates, 78, remembered for her faith, family and fierce love NEW MUNSTER — Lois Cates, 78, of New Munster, died peacefully surrounded by her family on April 14, 2025, at Lakeland Medical Center. Born on October 27, 1946, to Alfred “Sonny” and Dolores “Dolly” Smith (née Schlitz), Lois was a lifelong resident of New […] Racine County Eye Staff