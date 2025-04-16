Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education’s free 2025 Families Branching Out event is April 26

A day of hands-on activities and learning opportunities is in store at the free Families Branching Out Expo, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 26 at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.

The Fourth Annual Families Branching Out is presented by Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education.

It is suggested that families bring a non-perishable food item for The Sharing Center.

There will be many activities for the whole family taking place inside and outside with over 55 exhibitors and sponsors

Among the free activities will be “make and take” fun, fire truck, bookmobile, rain tent, child ID, vision screening, craft corner, read with the Kenosha County Fair Queen, info for veterans, sheriff’s K( unit, handours, raffles, giveaways, mascaots from Kenosah Public Library and Culver’s Scoopie. Many exhibitors will be on hand to share information, and there is no selling at the event.

2025 Exhibitors include:

Aurora Hospital

Bristol Fire and Rescue Squad

Captain James Lovel Healthcare

Center and Outpatient Clinic

City of Hope Cancer Center

Culver’s & Mascot – Scoopie

Habitat for Humanity

KAFASI Family Services

Kenosha Community Health Center & Pillar Health

Kenosha County 4-H Youth with their chickens and rabbits

Kenosha County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center

Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and the Kenosha County Fair

The Kenosha County Fair Queen and her court

Kenosha County HCE reading corner

Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile with Bob the Fox mascot

Kenosha Sheriff’s Academy Child ID and K-9 Unit demo

Paddock Lake Lions vision screening

Root Pike WIN Stormwater Display

Scout Troop 338 Pool Noodle Boats

Salem Community Library Corner

United Way of Kenosha

Vietnam Vets Color Guard presentation

Western Kenosha Senior Center

Westosha Head Start

Women and Children’s Horizon

Sponsors for the event are:

Glenda Dupons, Bear Realty

Billingsley Engineering

Birchwood Foods

Blackhawk Community Credit Union

Dr. Scott Catarozdi, Dental Care with Amore, Hales Corners

City of Hope Cancer Center

Kenosha Women’s Network

Kwik Trip Corporation

Meijer Grocery

Subway, Paddock Lake

Summit Credit Union

Ana McKinley, Thrivent Financial

Kenosha County HCE Members

KCAHCE is a non-profit 501(c)3 service and educational organization. Educational programs are presented for

members of the public and HCE club members. Several community service projects are performed throughout the year.

KCAHCE participates in the State HCE Bookworms program, reading and giving books to pre-school children.

More information about KCAHCE is available here.