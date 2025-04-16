Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education’s free 2025 Families Branching Out event is April 26

A day of hands-on activities and learning opportunities is in store at the free Families Branching Out Expo, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 26 at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.
The Fourth Annual Families Branching Out is presented by Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education.
It is suggested that families bring a non-perishable food item for The Sharing Center.
There will be many activities for the whole family taking place inside and outside with over 55 exhibitors and sponsors
Among the free activities will be “make and take” fun, fire truck, bookmobile, rain tent, child ID, vision screening, craft corner, read with the Kenosha County Fair Queen, info for veterans, sheriff’s K( unit, handours, raffles, giveaways, mascaots from Kenosah Public Library and Culver’s Scoopie. Many exhibitors will be on hand to share information, and there is no selling at the event.
2025 Exhibitors include:
- Aurora Hospital
- Bristol Fire and Rescue Squad
- Captain James Lovel Healthcare
- Center and Outpatient Clinic
- City of Hope Cancer Center
- Culver’s & Mascot – Scoopie
- Habitat for Humanity
- KAFASI Family Services
- Kenosha Community Health Center & Pillar Health
- Kenosha County 4-H Youth with their chickens and rabbits
- Kenosha County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center
- Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and the Kenosha County Fair
- The Kenosha County Fair Queen and her court
- Kenosha County HCE reading corner
- Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile with Bob the Fox mascot
- Kenosha Sheriff’s Academy Child ID and K-9 Unit demo
- Paddock Lake Lions vision screening
- Root Pike WIN Stormwater Display
- Scout Troop 338 Pool Noodle Boats
- Salem Community Library Corner
- United Way of Kenosha
- Vietnam Vets Color Guard presentation
- Western Kenosha Senior Center
- Westosha Head Start
- Women and Children’s Horizon
Sponsors for the event are:
- Glenda Dupons, Bear Realty
- Billingsley Engineering
- Birchwood Foods
- Blackhawk Community Credit Union
- Dr. Scott Catarozdi, Dental Care with Amore, Hales Corners
- City of Hope Cancer Center
- Kenosha Women’s Network
- Kwik Trip Corporation
- Meijer Grocery
- Subway, Paddock Lake
- Summit Credit Union
- Ana McKinley, Thrivent Financial
- Kenosha County HCE Members
KCAHCE is a non-profit 501(c)3 service and educational organization. Educational programs are presented for
members of the public and HCE club members. Several community service projects are performed throughout the year.
KCAHCE participates in the State HCE Bookworms program, reading and giving books to pre-school children.