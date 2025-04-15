Kenosha Rotary Foundation accepting grant applications from community non-profit organizations

The Kenosha Rotary Foundation is now accepting grant applications from community non-profit organizations

that provide services to the City of Kenosha and Kenosha County.

Applicants can view and submit the application at www.kenosharotary.org.

All applications must be submitted online to the Kenosha Rotary Foundation no later than Friday, May 2, 2025. The Kenosha Rotary Foundation has a long-standing commitment to improve the quality of life within Kenosha County. As a result, the Rotary Foundation provided $26,000 in grants to more than 20 non-profit organizations serving Kenosha County in 2024.

The Rotary Club of Kenosha obtains funding for their grants by sponsoring a softball tournament that is held annually at Lincoln Park. The 2025 tournament is scheduled for Friday, July 11th through Sunday, July 13th.