Agenda: Randall School board meeting April 16, 2025

The Randall School board is scheduled meet Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in the front district conference room (north entrance).
Agenda items include:
- Randall SRO – Officer Phelps
- Teacher Salaries for the 2025/26 School Year.
- Curriculum Purchases for the 2025/26 School Year.
- Approve of Technology Purchases for the 2025/26 school year.
- Approve Phone System Replacement.
- A closed session considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercised authority.