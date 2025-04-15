Agenda: Randall School board meeting April 16, 2025

Apr 15th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall School board is scheduled meet Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in the front district conference room (north entrance).

Agenda items include:

  • Randall SRO – Officer Phelps
  • Teacher Salaries for the 2025/26 School Year.
  • Curriculum Purchases for the 2025/26 School Year.
  • Approve of Technology Purchases for the 2025/26 school year.
  • Approve Phone System Replacement.
  • A closed session considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercised authority.

The full agenda is available here.

