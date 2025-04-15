Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting April 16, 2025

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Agenda items include:
- Authorize Village Administrator to contribute $500 of Village funds to Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc.
- Deny liability insurance claim filed for an alleged personal injury claim. Denial recommended by Village liability insurance carrier’s insurance adjuster Statewide Services, Inc.
- Approve Village Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve the recently presented concept plan by Bear Development for a 70-lot residential subdivision on tax parcel 40-4-120-101-0401.
- Approve Village Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve the recently presented concept plan by STC Development for a 125-lot residential subdivision on tax parcels 40-4-120-031-0401 through 40-4-120-031-0470 and 40-4-120-031-1416.
- Authorize village Administrator and Village Engineer to further investigate and explore shoreline restoration requirements, design standards and future project funding possibilities, for the north section of the lake channel.
- Approve the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department 2025 Law Enforcement Services addendum “B” for water patrol services.
- Closed session to confer with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved), specifically concerning Fire and EMS Service Intergovernmental contract proposals from Village of Salem Lakes and Village of Bristol.