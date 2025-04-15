A word from our sponsors: Worried about the cost of technology? Slades Corners Computer Repair has your back

Is a Hardwired LED Vanity Mirror Better than a Plug-in? When choosing an LED vanity mirror for your bathroom or dressing area, the decision often boils down to two installation options—hardwired or plug-in. Both mirrors offer the sleek, illuminated charm that can elevate any room, but which is the better choice for you? The answer depends on your lifestyle, preferences, and specific needs. This blog […] Racine County Eye Staff

Wisconsin DPI resists Trump administration demand on K-12 diversity, equity, inclusion ban MADISON, WI — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is resisting the Trump administration’s threat that it certify that local school districts put an end to diversity, equity and inclusion programs or lose federal funding. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner State Superintendent Jill Underly said in a statement about the response that Wisconsin […] Baylor Spears

Can You Really Stay Sober in Racine? The Honest Truth About Recovery Here In a city like Racine, where bars dot every corner and old habits die hard, staying clean after addiction can feel like walking through a minefield. Whether you’re fresh out of rehab or trying to avoid falling back into something that almost ruined you, the struggle doesn’t disappear just because you decided to stop. In […] Racine County Eye Staff

Why Are So Many Teens in Racine Turning to Vapes and Pills? Teen drug use in Racine is shifting. What used to be whispers about weed and alcohol has become a growing concern over pills, synthetic opioids, and high-nicotine vapes. Local schools, clinics, and families are noticing it—and the numbers back them up. In 2023, Racine County Human Services reported a noticeable rise in minors referred to […] Racine County Eye Staff